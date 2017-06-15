Retail Sales Associate jobs in Fairfax
Broaden your search
Refine your search
Function
-
Retail Sales Associate
Remove selection
Location
-
Fairfax
Remove selection
Industry
- Retail 3
Career Level
Hours
Job Title
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 3 jobs
-
Immediate Hire! Apply today Lowe's of Chantilly
Do you love where you work? We can help! Join us at the Chantilly Lowe's. We are seeking dedicated associates to help customer's love where they li...
-
Head Cashier
Job Requirements Requires morning, afternoon, and evening availability any day of the week. Physical ability to move large, bulky and/or heavy merc...
-
Retail Sales Associate
**Overview** If you want an exciting job with one of the largest off-price retail stores in the nation, join the Burlington Stores, Inc. team as a Re