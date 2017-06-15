Marketing and Public Relations Nonprofit jobs in Fairfax
Federal Relations Specialist
Identifies, analyzes and tracks national and federal health-related information in support of The Joint Commission’s goals and priorities. Supports...
Associate Director, Corporate Relations
Council of Graduate Schools (CGS) Position Description: Associate Director, Corporate Relations Position Summary: The Council of Graduate Schools...
Deputy Senior Director, Finance
The Optical Society (OSA) is recruiting for a Deputy Senior Director, Finance. The Deputy Senior Director (DSD), Finance is responsible for the ove...
Merchandise and Firearms Coordinator
SUMMARY: Responsible for buying and assisting the Merchandise Manager with delivery of firearms and merchandise to distribution points and fundrais...
State Liaison
COORDINATES WITH INTERNAL RESOURCES INCLUDING: Director, Deputy Director, Manager, Legislative Assistant and respective Legislative Aide on a dail...
Campaign Field Representative
If you ever wanted to apply your campaign experience toward the mission of advancing the Second Amendment on behalf of the NRA, this is your opport...
Digital Media Manager
The Digital Media Manager will manage and implement the digital media strategy for NRA-ILA. Support for the mission and positions of the NRA and NR...
Media Affairs Specialist
Provides administrative support to the NRA/ILA-Public Affairs staff, oversees ILA surrogate program, and interacts with the media and assists in th...