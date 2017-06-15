Marketing and Public Relations Nonprofit jobs in Fairfax

Found 5 jobs

  • Federal Relations Specialist

    • Washington D.C.
    • The Joint Commission

    Identifies, analyzes and tracks national and federal health-related information in support of The Joint Commission’s goals and priorities. Supports...

    Top job

  • Associate Director, Corporate Relations

    • Washington D.C.
    • Starting Salary range is $60 to $90k plus excellent fringe benefits package
    • Council of Graduate Schools (CGS)

    Council of Graduate Schools (CGS)   Position Description: Associate Director, Corporate Relations Position Summary: The Council of Graduate Schools...

    Top job

  • Deputy Senior Director, Finance

    • Washington D.C.
    • The Optical Society

    The Optical Society (OSA) is recruiting for a Deputy Senior Director, Finance. The Deputy Senior Director (DSD), Finance is responsible for the ove...

    Top job

  • Merchandise and Firearms Coordinator

    • Fairfax, Virginia
    • Up to $40,000/year, DOQ
    • National Rifle Association

    SUMMARY: Responsible for buying and assisting the Merchandise Manager with delivery of firearms and merchandise to distribution points and fundrais...

  • State Liaison

    • Fairfax, Virginia
    • National Rifle Association

    COORDINATES WITH INTERNAL RESOURCES INCLUDING:  Director, Deputy Director, Manager, Legislative Assistant and respective Legislative Aide on a dail...

  • Campaign Field Representative

    • Locations are currently TBD
    • National Rifle Association

    If you ever wanted to apply your campaign experience toward the mission of advancing the Second Amendment on behalf of the NRA, this is your opport...

  • Digital Media Manager

    • Fairfax, Virginia
    • National Rifle Association

    The Digital Media Manager will manage and implement the digital media strategy for NRA-ILA. Support for the mission and positions of the NRA and NR...

  • Media Affairs Specialist

    • Fairfax, Virginia
    • up to 45,000/yr with full benefits
    • National Rifle Association

    Provides administrative support to the NRA/ILA-Public Affairs staff, oversees ILA surrogate program, and interacts with the media and assists in th...

