Marketing and Public Relations Associations jobs in Fairfax
Broaden your search
- Marketing and Public Relations, Fairfax, Virginia 8
- Marketing and Public Relations, Associations, Virginia 3
Refine your search
Function
-
Marketing and Public Relations
Remove selection
Location
-
Fairfax
Remove selection
Industry
-
Associations
Remove selection
Career Level
Salary Range
- $31-40K 1
Hours
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 3 jobs
-
Deputy Senior Director, Finance
The Optical Society (OSA) is recruiting for a Deputy Senior Director, Finance. The Deputy Senior Director (DSD), Finance is responsible for the ove...
Top job
-
ASN Nephrologists Transforming Dialysis Safety (NTDS) Project Associate
The American Society of Nephrology (ASN) supports more than 16,000 professionals focused on curing kidney diseases. As part of that effort, Nephrol...
Top job
-
Merchandise and Firearms Coordinator
SUMMARY: Responsible for buying and assisting the Merchandise Manager with delivery of firearms and merchandise to distribution points and fundrais...
-
State Liaison
COORDINATES WITH INTERNAL RESOURCES INCLUDING: Director, Deputy Director, Manager, Legislative Assistant and respective Legislative Aide on a dail...
-
Campaign Field Representative
If you ever wanted to apply your campaign experience toward the mission of advancing the Second Amendment on behalf of the NRA, this is your opport...