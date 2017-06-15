Lawyer and Attorney Government and Public Services jobs in Fairfax

Broaden your search

Refine your search

Function

Location

Industry

Career Level

Hours

Employer Type

Are You A Jobseeker?

Register/login today to:

  • View saved jobs
  • View applications
  • Upload your resume
Login or Register today
Sign up for job alerts

Found 2 jobs

  • Assistant County Attorney V

    • FAIRFAX (EJ32), VA
    • $89,146.93 - $148,577.73 yr
    • Fairfax County Government

    The salary offer for this position is anticipated not to exceed $108,000.00. Provides legal support regarding the Virginia Freedom of Information A...

    View details

  • Assistant County Attorney V

    • FAIRFAX (EJ32), VA
    • $89,146.93 - $148,577.73 yr
    • Fairfax County Government

    The salary offer for this position is anticipated not to exceed $108,000.00. Position is located in the Personnel and Administrative Law Section of...

    View details

Subscribe