Designer, Graphic Designer and Artist Nonprofit jobs in Fairfax
Broaden your search
- Designer, Graphic Designer and Artist, Fairfax, Virginia 2
- Designer, Graphic Designer and Artist, Nonprofit, Virginia 3
Refine your search
Function
-
Designer, Graphic Designer and Artist
Remove selection
Location
-
Fairfax
Remove selection
Industry
-
Nonprofit
Remove selection
Career Level
Salary Range
- $41-60K 1
Hours
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 1 job
-
Deputy Senior Director, Finance
The Optical Society (OSA) is recruiting for a Deputy Senior Director, Finance. The Deputy Senior Director (DSD), Finance is responsible for the ove...
Top job
-
Associate Director, Corporate Relations
Council of Graduate Schools (CGS) Position Description: Associate Director, Corporate Relations Position Summary: The Council of Graduate Schools...
Top job
-
Board Administrator and Governance Advisor
With minimal oversight, the incumbent is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the ANA Board of Directors and is privy to confidential matters
Top job
-
Marketing and Communications Writing and Graphic Design Coordinator
SUMMARY: Responsible for a variety of writing and graphic design duties within the Volunteer Fundraising structure including marketin...