Customer Service Retail jobs in Fairfax
Broaden your search
Refine your search
Function
-
Customer Service
Remove selection
Location
-
Fairfax
Remove selection
Industry
-
Retail
Remove selection
Career Level
Hours
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 1 job
-
Immediate Hire! Apply today Lowe's of Chantilly
Do you love where you work? We can help! Join us at the Chantilly Lowe's. We are seeking dedicated associates to help customer's love where they li...