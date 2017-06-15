Construction and Skilled Trades Specialty Trades jobs in Fairfax
Broaden your search
- Construction and Skilled Trades, Fairfax, Virginia 3
- Construction and Skilled Trades, Specialty Trades, Virginia 51
Refine your search
Function
-
Construction and Skilled Trades
Remove selection
- Electrician 1
- HVAC 1
Location
-
Fairfax
Remove selection
Industry
-
Specialty Trades
Remove selection
Career Level
Hours
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 2 jobs
-
Electrical Apprentice
Electrical Apprentice about the position… Do you love working with your hands? Are you interested in construction and in becoming an electrician? T...
Top job
-
Professional Barbers
Bevans Grooming is looking for a professional barber to join our team in a luxurious environement
Top job
-
Electrician I
Performs general repair and maintenance of the electrical systems in county buildings, including: troubleshooting and repairing live electrical cir...
New
-
HVAC Technician II
Plans and coordinates the activities of the HVAC work force in the repair, inspection, maintenance, and installation of industrial and residential ...