Construction and Skilled Trades Government and Public Services jobs in Fairfax

Found 2 jobs

  • Electrician I

    • FAIRFAX (GJ10), VA
    • $43,103.42 - $71,839.25 yr
    • Fairfax County Government

    Performs general repair and maintenance of the electrical systems in county buildings, including: troubleshooting and repairing live electrical cir...

  • HVAC Technician II

    • FAIRFAX (EJ32), VA
    • $47,300.03 - $78,832.62 yr
    • Fairfax County Government

    Plans and coordinates the activities of the HVAC work force in the repair, inspection, maintenance, and installation of industrial and residential ...

