Construction and Skilled Trades jobs in Fairfax

Found 3 jobs
Electrician I
Performs general repair and maintenance of the electrical systems in county buildings, including: troubleshooting and repairing live electrical cir...
HVAC Technician II
Plans and coordinates the activities of the HVAC work force in the repair, inspection, maintenance, and installation of industrial and residential ...
CONSTRUCTION ESTIMATOR
We are looking for a thorough Construction estimator to calculate possible costs and gains of construction projects.