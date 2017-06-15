Communications jobs in Fairfax

Broaden your search

Refine your search

Function

Location

Career Level

Hours

Employer Type

Are You A Jobseeker?

Register/login today to:

  • View saved jobs
  • View applications
  • Upload your resume
Login or Register today
Sign up for job alerts

Found 4 jobs

  • State Liaison

    • Fairfax, Virginia
    • National Rifle Association

    COORDINATES WITH INTERNAL RESOURCES INCLUDING:  Director, Deputy Director, Manager, Legislative Assistant and respective Legislative Aide on a dail...

    View details

  • Communications Specialist II

    • FAIRFAX (EJ27), VA
    • $57,165.68 - $95,276.90 yr
    • Fairfax County Government

    Interested in a communications position where you're making a real difference in your community? Consider a career with the agency that links local...

    View details

  • Communications Specialist I

    • FAIRFAX (EJ26), VA
    • $49,623.18 - $82,704.96 yr
    • Fairfax County Government

    Work as a key member of the Park Authority's promotional services team, the CSI designs short- and long-form marketing publications including Parkt...

    View details

  • Digital Media Manager

    • Fairfax, Virginia
    • National Rifle Association

    The Digital Media Manager will manage and implement the digital media strategy for NRA-ILA. Support for the mission and positions of the NRA and NR...

    View details

Subscribe