Executive jobs in Technology and Software

Found 34 jobs
Client Manager - Expert Witness
This position involves building relationships with attorneys at top law firms and with technology experts and placing experts on litigation projects.
Systems Administrator
Raytheon is supporting a U.S. Government customer on a large mission critical development and sustainment program to design
Senior Sales Director, New Business
Join an innovative team that is responsible for transforming the customer experience by creating and bringing to market new products and services b...
Senior Sales Director, New Business
Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer including Vets and Disabled No. Vacancies: 1.00 FLSA: Exempt Department: 17015.Africa Sales Location:...
Senior Sales Director, New Business
Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer including Vets and Disabled No. Vacancies: 1.00 FLSA: Exempt Department: 17040.Asia-Pacific Sales Loc...
Director for Wellness Education, Intervention, and Prevention
Responsibilities The Director for Wellness Education, Intervention, and Prevention will assist in the planning, development, implementation, and as...
Regional Vice President, Latin America
Intelsat is the world's leading provider of satellite services delivering high-performance connectivity solutions for media, fixed and mobile broad...
Director, Product Development, Media
Join an innovative team that is responsible for transforming the customer experience by creating and bringing to market new products and services b...
Chief Solutions Architect (mf)
The firm is a global information technology company that solves complex IT challenges at the intersection of modern and mission critical. Provide tec
Vice President-Government Affairs
The firm is a venture-backed company reinventing banking to power the financial services of the future. Washington-based trade association has immedi
Chief Estimator (m/f)
The company is the world's leading provider of mechanical and electrical construction and facilities services, including planning, consulting, and op
Non-Profit Director of Field Operations (mf)
Serves as a primary external contact for volunteer leaders. Assists the chief operating officer in overseeing field leadership performance Coordinate
Public Sector Business Development Director
PwC/LoS Overview PwC is a network of firms committed to delivering quality in assurance, tax and advisory services. We help resolve complex issues fo
Director of Marketing
Design and implement marketing plans and strategies for the organization that facilitate the growth of "NON-PROFIT CLIENT"'s mentoring and trainings
Non-Profit CIO/ Director of IT (mf)
The IT Director's role is to provide vision and leadership for developing and implementing information technology initiatives. The CIO/IT Director di
Director, Strategic Communications
Development of communication programs to promote Oracle*s products and services. Evaluates and manages new strategic business opportunities, initiati
Chief of Party/Project Director for Dakar-based positions
About the Organization Winrock International is a nonprofit organization that works with people in the United States and around the world to empower
Executive Director - Cyber Solutions Architect
Overview ManTech International Corporation is comprised of approximately 7,300 talented employees who use advanced technology to help government and
Director, Strategic Communications
Development of communication programs to promote Oracle*s products and services. Evaluates and manages new strategic business opportunities, initiati
Director, IT M&A (m/f)
The employer provides audit, tax and advisory services for organizations in today's most important industries. In relation to the deal advisory integ
Chief Architect (m/f)
The employer is a global information technology company. Prefers to having Department of Transformation domain knowledge and customer intimacy Provid
Director of Operations
As a trusted systems integrator for more than 50 years, General Dynamics Information Technology provides information technology (IT), systems enginee