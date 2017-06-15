Executive jobs in Nonprofit
- Executive 373
Nonprofit
Found 9 jobs
-
Federal Relations Specialist
Identifies, analyzes and tracks national and federal health-related information in support of The Joint Commission’s goals and priorities. Supports...
-
Director of Office Systems/Facilities Manager
The incumbent identifies requirements, designs and implements policies and procedures, and oversees the maintenance of all systems.
-
Executive Director
The YMCA is one of the largest social service agencies serving Washington D.C., suburban Maryland and northern Virginia. Every year, we provide opp...
-
Director, Operations, School and Community Programs
The Director serves as the liaison for arts education policy nationally and present at local and national conference.
-
Senior Director of Finance and Operations
The American Society of Human Genetics, a non-profit. Seeking individual to oversee financial management, technology, data management & HR admin.
-
Vice President of Innovation and Marketing
-
Director – Digital Learning
The Director will guide strategy, provide support, and encourage collaborative and creative work-streams for the Digital Learning team.
-
Vice President for Human Resources
ASSISTANT DIRECTOR for OUTREACH
-
Director, Legal Network for Gender Equity
NWLC seeks a Director to oversee and manage the Legal Network for Gender Equity and the newly instituted TIME’S UP Legal Defense Fund.
-
Foundation Director
The Director of the Washington Adventist Hospital Foundation will lead all fundraising initiatives, includingmost importantlythe successful complet...
-
PHILLIPS Programs - Program Director ~ Annandale School
PHILLIPS Programs: Program Director ~ Annandale Campus Applications are being accepted for this key leadership posit...