Executive jobs in Healthcare

Found 25 jobs
-
Federal Relations Specialist
Identifies, analyzes and tracks national and federal health-related information in support of The Joint Commission’s goals and priorities. Supports...
Top job
-
Director Cardiopulmonary Services
Top job
-
Director of Compliance
Job Description: This position is responsible for the development, implementation and maintenance of all activities related to the health plan's comp
-
Assistant Director
Responsibilities Assists with the direction and services of the Counseling Center including direct clinical care to students, management of the tra...
-
Director Cardiopulmonary Services
-
Director for Wellness Education, Intervention, and Prevention
Responsibilities The Director for Wellness Education, Intervention, and Prevention will assist in the planning, development, implementation, and as...
-
RN BSN Director, ED
Job Description: Welcome to Sentara CarePlex Hospital!Sentara CarePlex is seeking an experienced Director of ED Services. MSN strongly preferred.Abou
-
Director of Care Coordination and Management
hcare Care. Compassion. Community. Adventist HealthCare (AHC), based in Rockville, Maryland, is a faith-based, not-for-profit organization of dedic...
-
Associate Vice President, Care Transitions & Management
hcare Care. Compassion. Community. Adventist HealthCare (AHC), based in Rockville, Maryland, is a faith-based, not-for-profit organization of dedic...
-
Foundation Director
The Director of the Washington Adventist Hospital Foundation will lead all fundraising initiatives, includingmost importantlythe successful complet...
-
Director of Managed Care
Responsible for overseeing the strategic planning, negotiation and execution of managed care contracts for Adventist HealthCare and Management of T...
-
Director, Operational Excellence & Quality Services
The Director of Quality Services and Operational Excellence will lead, facilitate and support the Lean Six Sigma transformation initiat
-
Director of Learning & Professional. Development
Adventist HealthCare (AHC) will have a well-trained workforce appropriately certified and competent to provide the level of care and professional s...
-
Associate Vice President & Senior HR Business Partner
The Associate Vice President (AVP) of Human Resources leads the human capital management services and compliance within Shady Grove Medical Center'...
-
Director, RN- Emergency Department
Job Description: Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center is currently hiring a Director for the Emergency Department! Serve as mentor by role modeli
-
Assistant Director, Emergency Services and Critical Care
Under the direction of the Director of Nursing (DON), the Assistant Director, Emergency Services & Critical Care is responsible for 24/7 operations o
-
Human Resources Director - Business Partner
Job Description: Sentara Healthcare Human Resources is seeking a full-time HR Director (HR Business Partner Team) to be based at Virginia Beach, VA w
-
Director, Surgical Services
Job Description: Welcome to Sentara Careplex Hospital!Sentara Careplex Hospital in Hampton, Virginia is seeking a Director of Surgical Services. This
-
Director of Nursing
Responsibilities: Serves as an expert resource for all aspects of nursing. Listens to report on all patients on unit. Reviews all information. Conduc
-
DIRECTOR, LABORATORY SERVICES
Job Description: Sentara Norfolk General Hospital Laboratory Services is seeking a Director. Our best candidate will have the following experience:5
-
DIRECTOR, PATIENT CARE SERVICES- RN
Job Description: Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, located in Woodbridge, VA is currently seeking - a Service Line Leader for Women's Service
-
Activity Director
HCR ManorCare provides a range of services, including skilled nursing care, assisted living, post-acute medical and rehabilitation care, hospice care