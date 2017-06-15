Executive jobs in Government and Public Services
Broaden your search
- Executive 373
Refine your search
Function
-
Executive
Remove selection
- Chief 25
- Director 56
- President 3
- Vice President 2
Location
Industry
-
Government and Public Services
Remove selection
- Federal 82
- State & Local 4
Career Level
Salary Range
Hours
- Full Time 87
Job Title
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 87 jobs
-
Director
TRAVEL REQUIRED: 25% or less - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIR...
New
-
CYS Facility Director NF-04
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - 10% or less of travel is required annually on and off post. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbur...
New
-
Assistant Director for Policy
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
Director, Appellate Staff
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
Director, Office of Employee Advocacy
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - Some local travel may be required. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: ...
New
-
Chief Interagency and International Services Division
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You...
New
-
Director Human Capital Resource Integration
TRAVEL REQUIRED: 25% or less - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIR...
New
-
Supervisory Criminal Investigator (Section Chief)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: 50% or less - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIR...
New
-
Executive Director Programming Analysis Evaluation
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
Health System Administrator (CEO/MCD)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - Travel to meetings representing the Medical Center RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes T...
New
-
Supervisory Public Affairs Specialist (Deputy Director, Division of External Affairs)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help U. S. Citizenship is required. All qu...
New
-
Deputy Assistant Director and Specialist (American Law Division)
KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help See requirements listed below under Qualifications Required. Your resume is important to this application process. It will b...
New
-
Chief of Programming and Training
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Please refer to "Conditions of Employ...
New
-
NON-PAID Student Volunteer Intern (Office of the President)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Must be registered for Selective Serv...
New
-
Supervisory Management Analyst (Deputy Directors for CSAP and CMHS)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: 25% or less - Domestic travel up to 25% of the time may be required. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
Chief Information Officer
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
Deputy Director for Civil Engineers
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You...
New
-
Director for International Affairs
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You...
New
-
Division Director, Division of Industrial Innovation and Partnerships
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Relocation may be paid contingent on availability of funds. KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Backgr...
New
-
Chief Financial Officer
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help This position is excluded for the Bar...
New