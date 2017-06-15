Executive jobs in Engineering
Found 27 jobs
Client Manager - Expert Witness
This position involves building relationships with attorneys at top law firms and with technology experts and placing experts on litigation projects.
Top job
Deputy Director - Office of Contracts and Grants
The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Scie...
Board Director - Board on Chemical Sciences and Technology
The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine seeks a Director to develop and manage a portfolio of activities related to chemistry...
Board Director - Board on Environmental Studies and Toxicology
The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine seeks a Director to develop and manage a portfolio of activities that examine environ...
Senior Board Director - Space Studies Board
The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Scie...
Associate Director - Corporate and Foundation Relations
**Please note that a cover letter is required to be considered for this position** The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineerin...
Director of Strategic Initiatives, Evaluation & Advancement - NAM President's Office
The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Scie...
Associate Program Officer - NAM President's Office
The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Scie...
Director - Strategic Initiatives on Animal Research
The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Scie...
Office Assistant - NAE President's Office
The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Scie...
Senior Program Officer/Associate Director - Air Force Studies Board
** Successful candidate must possess an active security clearance at the TS level and be eligible for DOD SCI access. TS/SCI is preferred.** The Na...
Director - NAE Center for Engineering Ethics and Society
The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Scie...
Director of Advancement, Volgenau School of Engineering
Director of Advancement, Volgenau School of Engineering The George Mason University Volgenau School of Engineering (VSE) invites applicants for the...
Chief of Statistics - Nuclear and Radiation Studies Board
CHIEF OF STATISTICS Radiation Effects Research Foundation The U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine invite applications fo...
Associate Director of Development - National Academy of Sciences
The Associate Director of Development will work with the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) Director of Development, NAS senior leadership, and Off...
Director of Development NAM - Office of Development
The Director of Development is a member of the senior leadership of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine’s Office of Devel...
Division Chief Engineer
The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and National Space Program (NSP) Division is seeking a Division Chief Engineer (CE) to join our lea
Chief Engineer
Amazon is looking for an energetic, detail-oriented individual to join our Data Center Engineering Operations Team. This committed group works to mai
Chief Engineer Scientist / Subject Matter Expert (TS/SCI) - Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD
Job Description Position Summary: Support the CERDEC HQ in developing strategies and technical approaches for new Science & Technology (S&T) initiati
Chief Engineer-Technology SME for Enterprise
SAIC Overview:SAIC is a premier technology integrator providing full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, a
Sr. Director - Software Engineering and Technology Solutions
The company is a forward-thinking professional medical society, representing nearly 40,000 radiologists, radiation oncologists and medical physicists