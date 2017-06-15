Entry Level and Intern jobs in Nonprofit
Entry Level and Intern
Nonprofit
Full Time 13
Associate Director, Corporate Relations
Council of Graduate Schools (CGS) Position Description: Associate Director, Corporate Relations Position Summary: The Council of Graduate Schools...
V.P of Finance/CFO
The CFO will be responsible for planning, implementing, managing and controlling all financial-related activities of the company.
Board Administrator and Governance Advisor
With minimal oversight, the incumbent is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the ANA Board of Directors and is privy to confidential matters
Recent College Graduates - Law Firm Openings!
Top law firms in the DMV area seek bright, recent college graduates for a variety of exciting entry-level roles!
Administrative Assistant/Receptionist
ASHG, a non-profit. Position duties will have a broad scope of clerical and admin responsibilities to ensure an efficient and effectively run org.
Administrative Assistant
AMP, a non-profit association. Seeking individual to provide admin. support for selected projects in multiple program areas for Executive Director
Intern, Foundation Relations
FOUNDATION RELATIONS INTERN Conservation International (CI) has been protecting nature for the benefit of all for over 30 years. Through science, p...
Urban Service Corps
Richmond Hill invites applications for the Urban Service Corps program, a 1 to 2-yr residential program designed to help participants gain an under...
Yearlong Volunteer Homeless Respite Care Assistant
Christ House, a 24 hour medical respite facility for homeless men with acute medical needs, seeks a Yearlong Volunteer Homeless Respite Care Assist...
Public Interest Law Fellow
The DC Volunteer Lawyers Project (DCVLP) seeks law fellows for a one-year position, funded by a law school or other private source(s), starting fal...
Environmental Internship
The Interfaith Power and Light organization seeks a year-long intern to serve beginning in August 2017 and continue through the 1st week of August ...
Healing Community for those with AIDS or Cancer
Joseph's House invites you to come and bring your whole self to those who are healing into life and those who are healing into death. This resident...
Teach Adults in DC
Teach at Academy of Hope for a year, through an internship with the Discipleship Year Program. Academy of Hope provides educational support to low ...
Chesapeake Conservation Corps
Youth sought for the Chesapeake Conservation Corps The Chesapeake Bay Trust is soliciting applicants for the Chesapeake Conservation Corps Program....
