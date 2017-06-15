Entry Level and Intern jobs in Media / Journalism / Advertising

Broaden your search

Refine your search

Function

Location

Industry

Career Level

Hours

Employer Type

Are You A Jobseeker?

Register/login today to:

  • View saved jobs
  • View applications
  • Upload your resume
Login or Register today
Sign up for job alerts

Found 1 job

  • Production Technician

    • Fairfax, VA
    • $10 per hour. After 90 days possibly $12.
    • Fairfax Public Access2

    Fairfax Public Access is looking for a part time production technician to work in our equipment room and run a studio camera for our staff producti...

    View details

Subscribe