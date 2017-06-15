Entertainment jobs
DC TOUR GUIDE/NARRATOR WITH CDL LICENSE WANTED ASAP THIS WEEK - FULL TIME (DMV)
Tour guides/drivers for our tour company. Driver/Guides must be knowledgeable, entertaining and able to handle group and private tours.
Executive Director
Lead and develop a comprehensive multi-year business strategy to drive the long-term success of this iconic DC sporting and cultural event.
Video Editor (8017)
The Video Editor is a role that requires technical audio-video storytelling, motionography expertise and on-set production assistant skills.