Engineering jobs

Search and apply for Engineering industry jobs across all functions with Washington Post Jobs. Newest jobs are shown first, but click 'Salary' just below to sort by salary. Don't see the position you want? Change your search on the left or sign up for our email job alerts and stay updated on who is hiring.
Client Manager - Expert Witness
This position involves building relationships with attorneys at top law firms and with technology experts and placing experts on litigation projects.
RF ENGINEER III
RF Engineer III, Sprint Corporation, Reston, VA. Provide Radio Frequency and/or wireless transmission design. Design, plan and oversee installatio...
TELECOM DESIGN ENGINEER III
Telecom Design Engineer III, Sprint Corporation, Reston, VA. Research, design, plan, develop and evaluate new, advanced network technologies by tr...
Senior Engineer III (Architect/Engineer - BDCD)
Performs all aspects of construction contract award and administration for complex building projects. Serves as primary point of contact with the c...
BRIDGE PROGRAM ENGINEER
The Department of Environmental Services is seeking an experienced Bridge Engineer to work within their Engineering Bureau. The Bridge Engineer is ...
Sr Technical Recruiter
Job Summary/Company: Are you a focused individual with experience in technical recruiting? Look no further! Sparks Group is hiring for a Sr. Techn...
-
Coordinates and reviews contractor submitted shop drawings, catalog cuts, samples, and specifications of facilities and systems. Reviews final design
CM/DM/Block Support
Responsible for providing Configuration Management (CM), Data Management (DM), and/or Block support to the F/A-18 & EA-18G IPT and for effectively id
-
H-1 Laboratory Technician
Perform as an H-1 laboratory technician, troubleshooting and modifying laboratory systems. Essential Job Functions: Troubleshoot and correct laborato
SharePoint Software Engineer
DCS is looking for a SharePoint Software Engineer! Work with our customer's Army Ground Combat Vehicle Software Engineering Center to design and deve
-
Configuration Management Lead
Military Combat Vehicle Software Configuration Management! Work with our customer's Army Ground Combat Vehicle Software Engineering Center to develop
Radar Senors Engineering Subject Matter Expert
In this position you will provide broad RADAR TECHNOLOGY related Systems Engineering Subject Matter Expertise (SME) to multiple sensor acquisition pr
Anti-Tamper Engineering Specialist
The ANTI-TAMPER ENGINEERING specialist will provide technical support for various USAF acquisition portfolio programs within the DOD Anti-Tamper Exec
-
Support flight test activities for the Advanced Systems Integration (ASI) Task Team at the F/A-18 and EA-18G Advanced Weapons Lab (AWL). Secondary su
Security Program Support
Provide program security to the AWL to include facility, materials and personnel. Essential Functions: Provide building security systems support of t
Security Program Support
Provide program security to the AWL to include facility, materials and personnel. Essential Functions: Provide building security systems support of t
EA-18G Lab Tech Support
EA-18G Lab Technician will provide the following support for the EA-18G lab at the F/A-18 AWIL Essential Job Functions: Install, update software for
NETWORK ENGINEER
Job Description: The network engineer, under general supervision, is responsible for the technical design, configuration and implementation of local
Senior Program Assistant - Leadership Consortium for a Value & Science-Driven Health System
The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Scie...
WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS RESEARCH ENGINEER
Wireless Communications Research Engineer job for NE Va Wireless Sensor Networking co. Duties to be performed: Help to design multi-hop low receiv...
Stationary Engineer 1st Class - PRN
hcare Care. Compassion. Community. Bring your passion and your experience as a Stationary Engineer 1st Class to Washington Adventist Hospital (WAH)...