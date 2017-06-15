Engineer jobs in Defense / Aerospace
Found 4 jobs
-
ELECTRICAL ENGINEER / SOFTWARE ENGINEER / SYSTEMS ANALYST
MS or PhD degreed professionals with a background in C++/C programming to develop architecture for radar and dynamic systems for M&S codes at NRL.
-
Human Factors Engineer
Research and Engineering Development, LLC (RED-INC) provides top level Research, Engineering, and Development services for military weapons systems...
-
Aeronautical Data Quality Engineer
Provide Subject Matter Expertise and Systems Analysis for quality of aeronautical databases supporting CNS/ATM RNP RNAV flight. Essential Job Functio
-
Aeronautical Data Integration Engineer
Provide Subject Matter Expertise and Systems Engineering support for use of aeronautical databases and Mission Planning systems in CNS/ATM Integratio