Engineer jobs
Refine your search
Function
- Engineer Remove selection
Location
- United States 279
Industry
- Consulting 4
- Defense / Aerospace 4
- Delivery and Transportation 6
- Education 8
- Engineering 172
- Government and Public Services 104
- Government Contractor 4
- Healthcare 1
- Maintenance and Repair 1
- Manufacturing 1
- Media / Journalism / Advertising 1
- Military 1
- Pharmaceutical and Biotech 1
- Restaurant 1
- Security 10
- Specialty Trades 4
- Technology and Software 9
- Telecommunications 2
- More…
Career Level
Salary Range
Job Title
Employer Type
- Direct Employer 180
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 279 jobs
Search and apply for Engineering jobs in IT and more below. Newest jobs are shown first, but click 'Salary' just below to sort by salary. Don't see the position you want? Change your search on the left or sign up for our email job alerts and stay updated on who is hiring.
-
SUPERVISORY ELECTRICAL ENGINEER
The Architect of the Capitol (AOC) is entrusted
-
RF ENGINEER III
RF Engineer III, Sprint Corporation, Reston, VA. Provide Radio Frequency and/or wireless transmission design. Design, plan and oversee installatio...
New
-
TELECOM DESIGN ENGINEER III
Telecom Design Engineer III, Sprint Corporation, Reston, VA. Research, design, plan, develop and evaluate new, advanced network technologies by tr...
New
-
ENGINEERING TECHNICIAN
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
Electrical Engineer, ZP-0850-IV (equivalent GS-13/14)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - Occasional travel to meetings and conferences RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQ...
New
-
Student Trainee (Field Sciences & Engineering)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: 25% or less - Occasional overnight travel may be required for work assignments and training RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expe...
New
-
General Engineer (BUS) - GS - 0801 -13 (Open to All U.S. Citizens)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help You must meet specialized experience ...
New
-
General Engineer (Signals and Train Control), GS-0801-13 (Open to All U.S Citizens)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: 25% or less - Less than 25% of travel. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help You must me...
New
-
Supervisory General Engineer
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
INTERDISCIPLINARY (SUPERVISORY COMPUTER ENGINEER, SUPERVISORY COMPUTER SCIENTIST)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: 25% or less - You may be expected to travel up to 25% for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes...
New
-
Supervisory Chemical Engineer (DEU)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: 25% or less - This position requires domestic and international travel up to 25%. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimb...
New
-
Biomedical Engineer
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help U.S. Citizenship requirement met by c...
New
-
Biomedical Engineer
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
Systems Engineer
Perform complicated and difficult software or systems design engineering assignments requiring a high degree of technical competence reflecting cu...
-
Test Engineer
Define, document, analyze, perform, and interpret developmental tests for new or modified products or product components. Investigate and resolve ...
-
Senior Engineer III (Architect/Engineer - BDCD)
Performs all aspects of construction contract award and administration for complex building projects. Serves as primary point of contact with the c...
New
-
Engineer
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Int...
New
-
Electronics Engineer, AST, Telecommunications
KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Applicants must possess at least a Bachelor's Degree or equivalent Occasional travel may be required Selectee must complete ...
New
-
Project Engineer (Industrial Equipment and Facilities)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - 01 to 05 nights per month RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Must...
New
-
Engineering Technician - Direct Hire Authority
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New