Nurse Healthcare jobs in Elizabeth City
Broaden your search
Refine your search
Function
-
Nurse
Remove selection
Location
-
Elizabeth City
Remove selection
Industry
-
Healthcare
Remove selection
Career Level
Hours
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 2 jobs
-
Federal Relations Specialist
Identifies, analyzes and tracks national and federal health-related information in support of The Joint Commission’s goals and priorities. Supports...
Top job
-
Director Cardiopulmonary Services
Director Cardiopulmonary Services
Top job
-
Nurse Residency Program Event
Job Description: You are invited to come learn about our Nurse Residency Program2nd AnnualNurse Residency Program EventOpen to all RN Students 1st -
-
Registered Nurse - Sentara System Wide Assignment Pool - SWAP
Job Description: Sentara System Wide Assignment Pool Full Time ~ Benefits ~ Premium PayInternal Resource Pool RN Position requires travel to all 12 S