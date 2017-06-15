Paralegal and Legal Secretary jobs in Egypt
Broaden your search
Refine your search
Function
-
Paralegal and Legal Secretary
Remove selection
Location
-
Egypt
Remove selection
Industry
- Associations 1
- Law 1
Career Level
Salary Range
- $61-80K 1
Hours
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 1 job
-
Legal Assistant - Egypt
Amazing opportunity for an experienced Paralegal to join a large, not-for-profit, peacekeeping organization on a two-year contract in Southern Egypt!