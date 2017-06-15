Education jobs
Found 713 jobs
-
Teaching Assistant - Montessori
Private, Montessori school in Maryland is seeking dedicated, caring individuals to join their staff. Full-time, year-round positions (includes sum...
-
Associate Director, Corporate Relations
Council of Graduate Schools (CGS) Position Description: Associate Director, Corporate Relations Position Summary: The Council of Graduate Schools...
-
Communications and Publications Manager
Council of Graduate Schools (CGS) Position Description: Communications and Publications Manager Reports to: Vice President, Best Practices and St...
-
Teacher, Grade 5
Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related ed
-
Teacher, ELL
Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related ed
-
Teacher, English
Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related ed
-
Secretary I (2 openings)
This is general clerical and secretarial work performed in a school. An employee in this class performs routine to varied office operations requiring
-
Teacher, EL
Under general supervision of a principal and/or other designated administrator, plans and implements an instructional program and provides related ed
-
Cafeteria Monitor (Part Time)
This is a part-time employee working in the school lunchroom in an elementary school. An employee in this class is responsible for overseeing student
-
Teacher Assistant, Study Hall Monitor
The employee monitors student work and supervises students in a study hall. He/She is responsible for keeping order and maintaining a quiet study atm
-
Secretary I (2 openings)
This is general clerical and secretarial work performed in a school. An employee in this class performs routine to varied office operations requiring
-
Librarian
The Librarian provides students and teachers intellectual and physical access to materials in appropriate formats (books, periodicals, videos, DVDs,
-
Instructional Facilitator, Technology
The IFT works directly with staff through the coaching cycle (planning, modeling, and reflecting), to effectively meet teaching and learning needs. I
-
Buyer I
.Buyer IOffice of ProcurementExempt, Regular, 100% Full Time, Pay Grade 1.2University of Maryland University College (UMUC) seeks a Buyer I. Report...
-
Architecture Full-time Faculty
Montgomery College is Maryland's premier community college, serving more than 60,000 students each year through credit and noncredit programs. We are
-
Geography Full-time Faculty
Montgomery College is Maryland's premier community college, serving more than 60,000 students each year through credit and noncredit programs. We are
-
Interior Design FT Faculty
Montgomery College is Maryland's premier community college, serving more than 60,000 students each year through credit and noncredit programs. We are
-
Automotive Technology Faculty F/T
Montgomery College is Maryland's premier community college, serving more than 60,000 students each year through credit and noncredit programs. We are
-
Part-time Faculty Literacy-GED® Test Preparation
Montgomery College is Maryland's premier community college, serving more than 60,000 students each year through credit and noncredit programs. We are
