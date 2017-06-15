Editor, Journalist and Freelance Writer jobs in Media / Journalism / Advertising
Broaden your search
Refine your search
Function
-
Editor, Journalist and Freelance Writer
Remove selection
Location
Industry
-
Media / Journalism / Advertising
Remove selection
Career Level
Hours
- Full Time 26
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 26 jobs
-
Utility Worker
Springfield, VA LocationProduction / Warehouse EnvironmentNOT metro accessibleSCHEDULE: 24/7 operations shifts may rotate and are picked by senorityM
-
Press Assistant
Press Assistant Job DescriptionGENERAL IDENTIFYING INFORMATION:Department: PressroomShift Length: 8 hoursHours: Can vary 24 hours per day, 7 days per
-
INVESTIGATIVE MEDICAL REPORTER
Investigative Medical Reporter: Investigate, gather information, arrange interview, report and write stories about breaking news development in th...
-
JSSA Technical Editor
The AV-8B/T-45 Joint Systems Support Activity (JSSA) is seeking a skilled, motivated, and disciplined Technical Editor to interface with Project Engi
-
Advertising Coordinator
Ready to join a fast-paced work environment that demands an individual with savvy organizational skills and a passion for advertising? As Advertising
-
Digital & Social Media Specialist
Westat is an employee-owned corporation providing research services to agencies of the U.S. Government, as well as businesses, foundations, and sta...
-
Account Manager, Commercial Delivery
Commercial Delivery Account Manager ResponsibilitiesManage commercial delivery account relationships with our partners.Process DSI Dynamic Import fil
-
Digital Ad Trafficking Specialist
This is a mid-to-entry level role into the ever changing and fast paced world of digital advertising. You will master the fundamental skills and deve
-
Associate Tax Law Editor- International
POSITION OVERVIEW: Bloomberg BNA provides legal, tax and compliance professionals with critical information, practical guidance and workflow soluti...
-
Content Analyst, BGOV
POSITION OVERVIEW: Redefine How Washington Works When government is at its best, diverse ideas are at work. The same is true of Bloomberg Governme...
-
Machinist Journeyman
Have a mechanical background?Skilled in diagnosing and repairing?Have experience as a heavy/industrial mechanic, Millwright, Welder/Fabricator, and/o
-
INVESTMENT WRITER
Kiplinger's Personal Finance
-
Content Editor (B2B)
The Washington Post's in-house creative agency is looking for an experienced content editor to execute editorial branded content work for clients, pr
-
Media Specialist 2
Videographer/Photographer The George Mason University Office of Communications and Marketing is looking to hire a videographer/ photographer to wor...
-
Senior Producer - Washington Post Live
The Washington Post has an immediate opening for a senior editorial producer to play a key role in producing programs for our live news platform, Was
-
Assistant Managing Editor
Editorial Projects In Education, Inc. (EPE), the publisher of Education Week, is currently seeking an Assistant Managing Editor (AME) for Visuals.
-
Back End Senior Developer - Enterprise systems
We are seeking a Senior Backend Software Engineer with Extensive MySQL, SQL-Query skills, Analytical skills - ability to analyze business data and pr
-
TECHNICAL WRITER-BUSINESS SYS
Job Description: Optima Health is seeking a dynamic professional to join our Operations division in Virginia Beach, VA in the role of a Technical Wri
-
Machinist Journeyman
Have a mechanical background?Skilled in diagnosing and repairing?Have experience as a heavy/industrial mechanic, Millwright, Welder/Fabricator, and/o
-
Janitor
Janitor/CustodianThe Washington Post is seeking reliable, dependable and experienced janitor with good work habits for part time opening at our Sprin