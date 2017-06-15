Editor, Journalist and Freelance Writer jobs in Education
Found 3 jobs
Teaching Assistant - Montessori
Private, Montessori school in Maryland is seeking dedicated, caring individuals to join their staff. Full-time, year-round positions (includes sum...
Associate Director, Corporate Relations
Council of Graduate Schools (CGS) Position Description: Associate Director, Corporate Relations Position Summary: The Council of Graduate Schools...
Media Specialist 2
Videographer/Photographer The George Mason University Office of Communications and Marketing is looking to hire a videographer/ photographer to wor...
Digital Media and Society, Undergraduate School - Adjunct Faculty
.Adjunct FacultyDigital Media and SocietyUndergraduate SchoolLocations: Regional sites in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area including Shady Gro...
Senior Editor/Writer - Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce
The Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce is an independent, nonprofit research and policy institute affiliated with the George