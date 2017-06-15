Editor, Journalist and Freelance Writer jobs
Found 46 jobs
Writer Editor
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help You must be a U.S. citizen to apply f...
Technical Writer/Editor
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Citizenship Requirement: You must be ...
Writer-Editor
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You will be required to travel for this position to support Committee meetings once per year. RELOCATION AUTHO...
Writer-Editor
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Citizenship Requirement: You must be ...
Social Media Relations Assistant (Pathways Intern)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help You must be a U.S. citizen You may un...
Public Affairs Specialist (Writer/Editor)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help You must be a U.S. citizen to apply f...
Technical Writer/Editor
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help CItizenship Requirement: You must be ...
WRITER-EDITOR
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - Travel is dependent upon position description and availability of funding. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation e...
SIGINT Analyst Reporter, Mid
Support the Air Force Distributed Common Ground System (AF DCGS) in prioritizing and assessing information obtained from DCGS weapon system collec...
Media Relations Manager, Senior
Lead the development, management, and execution of strategic media relations programming and procedures for both the institution and the firm's m...
Utility Worker
Springfield, VA LocationProduction / Warehouse EnvironmentNOT metro accessibleSCHEDULE: 24/7 operations shifts may rotate and are picked by senorityM
Press Assistant
Press Assistant Job DescriptionGENERAL IDENTIFYING INFORMATION:Department: PressroomShift Length: 8 hoursHours: Can vary 24 hours per day, 7 days per
Accounting Policy & External Reporting Professional
The Accounting Policy and External Reporting Group is responsible for establishing accounting policy for the Company and preparing external financi...
Senior Staff Writer
River Horse Communications, a communications firm specializing in writing and editorial services, is seeking a full-time Senior Staff Writer.
INVESTIGATIVE MEDICAL REPORTER
Investigative Medical Reporter: Investigate, gather information, arrange interview, report and write stories about breaking news development in th...
Senior Production Editor
The Optical Society (OSA) is recruiting for a Senior Production Editor. The Senior Journal Production Editor’s chief duty is to perform tasks that ...
Technical Writer
Vox Optima is seeking a candidate with 5 or more years of experience writing and editing for government or corporate public affairs offices, newspa...
JSSA Technical Editor
The AV-8B/T-45 Joint Systems Support Activity (JSSA) is seeking a skilled, motivated, and disciplined Technical Editor to interface with Project Engi
Marketing and Communications Writing and Graphic Design Coordinator
SUMMARY: Responsible for a variety of writing and graphic design duties within the Volunteer Fundraising structure including marketin...
Advertising Coordinator
Ready to join a fast-paced work environment that demands an individual with savvy organizational skills and a passion for advertising? As Advertising