Designer, Graphic Designer and Artist jobs in Nonprofit

Found 4 jobs
Director of Office Systems/Facilities Manager
The incumbent identifies requirements, designs and implements policies and procedures, and oversees the maintenance of all systems.
Associate Director, Corporate Relations
Council of Graduate Schools (CGS) Position Description: Associate Director, Corporate Relations Position Summary: The Council of Graduate Schools...
Communications and Publications Coordinator
Create, design, develop, send, & post; write & edit; & maintain digital content & publications, meeting materials & notices & broadcast correspondence
Webmaster/Web Developer
AAI, a non-profit association. Seeking individual for design/development/implementation/usability/security of websites/social media/digital assets.
Designer - Creative and Publications
Energy education nonprofit seeks creative genius as a designer for publications, web, and more.
Marketing and Communications Writing and Graphic Design Coordinator
SUMMARY: Responsible for a variety of writing and graphic design duties within the Volunteer Fundraising structure including marketin...