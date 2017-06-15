Designer, Graphic Designer and Artist jobs in Education
Found 12 jobs
Teaching Assistant - Montessori
Private, Montessori school in Maryland is seeking dedicated, caring individuals to join their staff. Full-time, year-round positions (includes sum...
Associate Director, Corporate Relations
Council of Graduate Schools (CGS) Position Description: Associate Director, Corporate Relations Position Summary: The Council of Graduate Schools...
Interior Design FT Faculty
Montgomery College is Maryland's premier community college, serving more than 60,000 students each year through credit and noncredit programs. We are
Designer - Creative and Publications
Energy education nonprofit seeks creative genius as a designer for publications, web, and more.
Research Evaluation, Analysis, and Design, Manager
.Research Evaluation, Analysis, and Design ManagerExempt, Regular, 100%-Time, Pay Grade 2.4Center for Innovation in Learning and Student SuccessLoc...
Instructional Designer
Job Summary/Company: Are you a passionate experienced Instructional Designer? Are you seeking a rewarding position where you can contribute to the ...
Assistant Professor, Interior Design (Tenure Track)
Responsibilities The Department of Interior Design at Marymount University invites applications for a 9-month full-time, tenure-track Assistant Pro...
Video Editor (8017)
The Video Editor is a role that requires technical audio-video storytelling, motionography expertise and on-set production assistant skills.
Senior Learning Designer
.Senior Learning DesignerLearning Designs and SolutionsExempt, Regular, 100% Full Time, Pay Grade 2.3University of Maryland University College seek...
Associate Vice Provost Learning Design & Solutions
.Associate Vice Provost Learning Design & Solutions Office of the Provost Exempt, Regular, Full-TimeUniversity of Maryland University College (UMUC...
Tenure-Track Assistant Professor of Graphic Design
Tenure-Track Assistant Professor of Graphic Design The George Mason University School of Art, within the College of Visual and Performing Arts (CVP...
Adjuncts - Interior Design
Responsibilities Adjunct positions are pool positions. Qualified applicants will be contacted as a teaching need arises. Marymount University seeks...
Account Executive - Architectural and Design Sales (College Park,MD)
At Haines, our people are the backbone of our operation, and they are like family. We believe that happy employees lead to happy customers and there
Instructional Designer - Center for New Designs in Learning and Scholarship (CNDLS)
Georgetown's Center for New Designs in Learning and Scholarship (CNDLS) began with a mission to bridge a historic gulf between pedagogy and technolog