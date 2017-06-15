Designer, Graphic Designer and Artist jobs
Found 134 jobs
UI/UX Designer/Developer
UI/UX Designer/ Developer: Washington, DC AboutWeb is looking for a UX/UI Designer who will work on solutions that span many user interaction points,
Interior Design FT Faculty
Montgomery College is Maryland's premier community college, serving more than 60,000 students each year through credit and noncredit programs. We are
Associate Director (Product Design and Development)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - May be required to travel 1-5 days a month. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Relocati...
Supervisory Exhibit Specialist (Graphics)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - Occasional travel is required. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help...
NON-PAID Student Volunteer Intern (Graphic Design)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Must be registered for Selective Serv...
INTERIOR DESIGNER
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - Travel requirements will vary. Travel from normal duty station to CONUS and OCONUS may be required and may inc...
Graphic Production Specialist
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
2018 NASA Space Animation Fellowship (703-200) 2 Positions
The NASA Animation Fellowship is a yearlong program for animators wishing to explore the intersection of animation, motion graphics and science ill...
Communications and Publications Coordinator
Create, design, develop, send, & post; write & edit; & maintain digital content & publications, meeting materials & notices & broadcast correspondence
Director of Brand Design (Packaging)
Job Summary/Company: Sparks Group has partnered with a top employer in the DC Metro Area to identify an experience and strategic Director of Brand ...
Webmaster/Web Developer
AAI, a non-profit association. Seeking individual for design/development/implementation/usability/security of websites/social media/digital assets.
Designer - Creative and Publications
Energy education nonprofit seeks creative genius as a designer for publications, web, and more.
Interior Designer
HVS Design, an industry-leading hospitality interior design firm, seeks Interior Designers for our fast-paced Rockville, Maryland office. INTERIOR...
Marketing and Communications Writing and Graphic Design Coordinator
SUMMARY: Responsible for a variety of writing and graphic design duties within the Volunteer Fundraising structure including marketin...
Research Evaluation, Analysis, and Design, Manager
.Research Evaluation, Analysis, and Design ManagerExempt, Regular, 100%-Time, Pay Grade 2.4Center for Innovation in Learning and Student SuccessLoc...
DESIGN ENGINEER (MULTIPLE POSITIONS)
The Department of Environmental Services is seeking multiple experienced Design Engineers to work within their Engineering Bureau which provides fu...
User Experience/ User Interface Designer
The User Experience (UX) Designer is responsible for conceiving and conducting user research
Graphics and Marketing Coordinator (Part-Time)
Local consulting firm is seeking a creative, highly-organized, self-starter with marketing/graphics professional for a part-time position.
Instructional Designer
Job Summary/Company: Are you a passionate experienced Instructional Designer? Are you seeking a rewarding position where you can contribute to the ...
Assistant Professor, Interior Design (Tenure Track)
Responsibilities The Department of Interior Design at Marymount University invites applications for a 9-month full-time, tenure-track Assistant Pro...