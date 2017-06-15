Customer Service jobs in Specialty Trades
Broaden your search
- Customer Service 380
Refine your search
Function
-
Customer Service
Remove selection
Location
Industry
-
Specialty Trades
Remove selection
Career Level
Salary Range
Hours
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 1 job
-
Electrical Apprentice
Electrical Apprentice about the position… Do you love working with your hands? Are you interested in construction and in becoming an electrician? T...
Top job
-
Professional Barbers
Bevans Grooming is looking for a professional barber to join our team in a luxurious environement
Top job
-
Professional Stylist and/or Colorist Wanted! (Tysons)
Dolce Vita Salon is a growing high-end brand with two locations in the Metro area and more to come. We are looking for a talented professional styl...