Customer Service jobs in Financial Services and Banking

Found 8 jobs

  • Financial Services Representative

    • Washington, DC
    • Justice Federal Credit Union

    Justice Federal Credit Union seeks a Financial Services Representative to provide and promote a variety of services to assist members with account ...

  • Business Development Officer

    • 20151, Chantilly
    • Justice Federal Credit Union

    Business Development Officer Justice Federal Credit Union seeks a Business Development Officer to develop business relationships with prospective a...

  • Internal Auditor

    • Chantilly, Virginia
    • Justice Federal Credit Union

    Internal Auditor Justice Federal Credit Union seeks an Internal Auditor to plan and complete audits of all areas of the credit union in accordance ...

  • Financial Services Representative

    • Washington, DC
    • Justice Federal Credit Union

    Justice Federal Credit Union seeks a Financial Services Representative to provide and promote a variety of services to assist members with account ...

  • Customer Service/Teller

    • College Park, Maryland
    • front office, counter, phones
    • MNCPPC Federal Credit Union

    We are a small credit union looking for a full time, career minded individual with good communication and computer skills.  Preference given to tho...

  • Bilingual Member Services Representative

    • Falls Church, Virginia
    • Competitive pay
    • Sparks Group

    Job Summary/Company:  Sparks Group has partnered with a federal credit union in Falls Church, VA who is looking for a friendly and engaging Bilingu...

  • Contribution Analyst

    • Old Town Alexandria, Virginia
    • $1,866.00 biweekly, + health insurance, disability and, pension benefits, plus free parking.
    • Plumbers & Pipefitters National Pension Fund

    Large multiemployer pension plan in Old Town Alexandria, VA is seeking sharp individual to process employer remittance reports and payments.

  • Member Relationship Specialist

    • Ashburn, Virginia
    • $16.00 - $21.00 per hour
    • Sparks Group

    Job Summary/Company:  Sparks Group has partnered up with a Federal Credit Union Bank that has various openings throughout the DC, MD, VA area.  We ...

  • Member Services Representative

    • Falls Church, Virginia
    • Competitive pay
    • Sparks Group

    Job Summary/Company:  Sparks Group has partnered with a federal credit union in Falls Church, VA and is looking for a friendly and engaging Member ...

  • PT Branch Customer Service Associate/Greenbelt

    • Lanham, MD
    • NASA Federal Credit Union

    FIND YOUR PURPOSE. JOIN OUR MISSION As one of the largest credit unions in the region and top performing in the nation, NASA Federal Credit Union mem

