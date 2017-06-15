Customer Service jobs
Found 380 jobs
Search and apply for Customer Service jobs in Retail, IT and more below. Newest jobs are shown first, but click 'Salary' just below to sort by salary. Don't see the position you want? Change your search on the left or sign up for our email job alerts and stay updated on who is hiring.
-
Financial Services Representative
Justice Federal Credit Union seeks a Financial Services Representative to provide and promote a variety of services to assist members with account ...
-
Customer Service/Teller
We are a small credit union looking for a full time, career minded individual with good communication and computer skills. Preference given to tho...
-
Immediate Hire! Apply today Lowe's of Chantilly
Do you love where you work? We can help! Join us at the Chantilly Lowe's. We are seeking dedicated associates to help customer's love where they li...
-
Call Center Representative
Job Summary/Company: Sparks Group has collaborated with one of the most well-respected companies in their industry. We are hiring well tenured cand...
-
Commercial Account Executive
Job Summary/Company: Sparks Group is working with a fast growing privately-held insurance agency based in Rockville, MD to identify talented insura...
-
Bilingual Representative Customer Service Rep.
hcare Handles all customer service calls in a timely and professional manner, evaluate patients accounts to answer questions or bring resolution to...
-
Customer Support Center Manager
Daon Trusted Identity Services (DTIS) is a leading provider of enrollment, identity assurance and identity management software and services. We del...
-
Call Center Representatives
Job Summary/Company: Do you have strong customer service skills and thrive in a fast-paced environment? Sparks Group has several partners seeking ...
-
Healthcare Call Center Representative
Job Summary/Company: A preferred Sparks Group partner in the Chantilly area is seeking Call Center Representatives with a passion for customer serv...
-
Marketing / Leasing Consultant - Waldorf, MD - apartment community
Leasing / Marketing Consultant Waldorf, MD Grady Management, Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms, is seeking a Leasing/Market...
-
Administrative Support
Job Summary/Company: If you are seeking a career opportunity to provide exceptional administrative support and customer service in a fast- paced ...
-
Service Administrator
Job Summary/Company: Busy and stable organization in Frederick, MD needs your service oriented mindset and ability to juggle/coordinate workflow a...
-
Scheduling Coordinator
Job Summary/Company: Do you have a professional office demeanor however a desire to dress casually at work? If so, we may have the opportunity you...
-
Event Support Staff
Job Summary/Company: Sparks Group is seeking energetic and enthusiastic professionals to work as an extension of our DC Team to support our prefer...
-
Call Center Representative
Job Summary/Company: Sparks Group has partnered with several companies in the Washington Metro area. We are looking for fast paced, high energy, c...
-
Association Administrative Assistant
Job Summary/Company: Are you an outgoing and self-motivated individual who thrives in a fast-paced environment? Do you find yourself motivated to m...
-
Associate Technical Service Representative
Job Summary/Company: The Associate Technical Service Representative responds to technical inquiries from customers in a competent, professional, an...
-
Part time Apartment Marketing / Leasing Consultant - Alexandria, VA
Leasing / Marketing Consultant - PART TIME Alexandria, VA Grady Management Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms, is seeking a ...
-
Marketing/ Leasing Consultant - Apartment Community
Leasing / Marketing Consultant – Part-Time Grady Management Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms, is seeking a part-time Leasi...