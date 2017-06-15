Counselor and Therapist jobs in Social Services and Mental Health
Broaden your search
Refine your search
Function
- Counselor and Therapist Remove selection
Location
Industry
-
Social Services and Mental Health
Remove selection
Career Level
Salary Range
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 9 jobs
-
Speech-Language Pathologist
Provides assessments, develop and implement IEP goals and objectives using an integrated services model. Utilize various forms of data collection, ...
-
Adult Program Assistant, Alexandria VA
Definition Under general supervision, an incumbent in this position is responsible for the safety and well being of adult program participants
-
Adult Program Assistant, Rockville MD
Definition Under general supervision, an incumbent in this position is responsible for the safety and well being of adult program participants
-
Adult Program Coordinator Rockville, MD
Adult Program Coordinator Under general direction of the Adult Program Director, the incumbent is responsible for supervising a group of Program ...
-
Mental Health Professionals
Maryland Family Resource, Inc. is an outpatient mental health center that provides a continuum of mental health services
-
Sentencing Advocate II
The Office of the Public Defender for Arlington County and the City of Falls Church seeks a passionate, dedicated individual...
-
Counselor/Therapist: Special Eduation - Part Time
COUNSELOR/THERAPIST: SPECIAL EDUCATION PHILLIPS Programs, an award winning organization, has an immediate opening for a part time Counselor/Therapi...