Counselor and Therapist jobs in Healthcare
Broaden your search
Refine your search
Function
-
Counselor and Therapist
Remove selection
- Counselor 6
- Social Worker 25
Location
- United States 156
Industry
-
Healthcare
Remove selection
Career Level
Salary Range
- $61-80K 1
- Negotiable 1
Employer Type
- Direct Employer 111
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 156 jobs
-
Director Cardiopulmonary Services
Director Cardiopulmonary Services
Top job
-
Federal Relations Specialist
Identifies, analyzes and tracks national and federal health-related information in support of The Joint Commission’s goals and priorities. Supports...
Top job
-
Mental Health Therapist
Believe in providing excellent care? Join a Highly Experienced and Accredited team working to change the face of Mental Heath Care.
-
Occupational Therapist - FT - Outpatient - Two Locations - SUFFOLK, VA
Job Description: We are hiring a Full-Time OT who will rotate to two of our outpatient clinics in Suffolk, VA! This position includes GREAT benefits
New
-
Assistant Manager & Direct Care
ACCOUNTING- Small nonprofit org in PGC seeking qualified applicant for Certified Public Accountant. F-T, full benefit pkg. Exp a plus. For more in...
New
-
Case Management -Social Worker-MSW-LGSW
To provide psychosocial assessments, supportive intervention and discharge planning to patients and their families. Helps manage length of stay and...
-
Case Management -Social Worker-MSW-LGSW
To provide psychosocial assessments, supportive intervention and discharge planning to patients and their families. Helps manage length of stay and...
-
RESPIRATORY THERAPIST - REGIST
Job Description: Sentara Halifax Hospital (South Boston, VA) has an opening for a Respiratory Therapist. This position is full time (36 hr/week), rot
-
Sr. Recreational Therapist - Occupational Therapy
hcare Care. Compassion. Community. Bring your passion and your experience as a Recreational Therapist to Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation in Roc...
-
Therapy Technician (CNA) - Inpatient Therapy
hcare Care. Compassion. Community. Bring your passion for nursing and your experience as a CNA to Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation in Rockville!...
-
Per Diem Physical Therapist (PT) - Inpatient Therapy
hcare Care. Compassion. Community. Bring your passion and your experience as a Physical Therapist to Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation at Washing...
-
Therapy Technician (CNA) - Inpatient Therapy
hcare Care. Compassion. Community. Bring your passion for nursing and your experience as a CNA to Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation at Washington...
-
PRN Physical Therapist (PT) Floater
hcare Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation is seeking an experienced Physical Therapist to float between our inpatient and outpatient therapy depart...
-
PHYSICAL THERAPIST
Job Description: Sentara Healthcare is currently seeking a Physical Therapist. Sentara Healthcare offers an excellent benefits package, cutting edge-
-
PHYSICAL THERAPIST
Job Description: Sentara Healthcare is currently seeking a Physical Therapist. Sentara Healthcare offers an excellent benefits package, cutting edge-
-
PHYSICAL THERAPY ASSISTANT
Job Description: Sentara Healthcare is currently seeking a Physical Therapist Assistant. Sentara Healthcare offers cutting edge-technology, competiti
-
*Occupational Therapist - FT/Days - Therapy Center - Lynnhaven - VB
Job Description: Choose Sentara!We are searching for a Full time Occupational Therapist to join our therapy center team in Virginia Beach, VA! This p
-
SOCIAL WORKER BSW
Job Description: Performs a variety of casework and provides social work services to patients, families, and significant Must develop and monitor mul
-
Occupational Therapist - Part time/Days - Acute Care - Obici - SUFFOLK
Job Description: Choose Sentara!We are searching for a Part-time (20 hours/week) OT to join our Acute Care Rehab team at our Obici Hospital in Suffol
-
RECREATION THERAPIST
Job Description: Plans and implements medically prescribed recreational therapy program for patients based on their diagnosis, acuity, level of funct
-