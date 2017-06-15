Counselor and Therapist jobs in Government and Public Services
Broaden your search
Refine your search
Function
- Counselor and Therapist Remove selection
Location
Industry
-
Government and Public Services
Remove selection
- Federal 13
- State & Local 2
Career Level
Salary Range
- $41-60K 1
Hours
- Full Time 15
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 15 jobs
-
Social Worker
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
Licensed Professional Mental Health Counselor
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
Physical Therapist
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
Registered Respiratory Therapist (Bronchoscopy)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help You must be a U.S. Citizen to apply f...
New
-
Registered Respiratory Therapist
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help You must be a U.S. Citizen to apply f...
New
-
Respiratory Therapist
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help This position requires the incumbent ...
New
-
Health Professional Scholarship Program (HPSP) Physical Therapist Scholarship
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help United States Citizenship Applicants ...
New
-
Licensed Family Marriage Therapist
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
Social Worker
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
SOCIAL WORKER
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help National Guard Membership is required...
New
-
Licensed Professional Mental Health Counselor
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
SOCIAL WORKER
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - May be required to travel by military or commercial aircraft or by any other designated means. RELOCATION AUTH...
New
-
Licensed Family Marriage Therapist
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
Bilingual Community Outreach Coordinator
Bilingual Community Outreach Coordinator (BCOC)– 40 hours per week: The BCOC coordinates multiple community wellness programs, oversees student int...
-
MENTAL HEALTH THERAPIST II SUBSTANCE ABUSE (BILINGUAL)
The Child and Family Services Division (CFSD) of the Department of Human Services is hiring a Mental Health Therapist II (Bilingual) within the Chi...