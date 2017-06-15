Counselor and Therapist jobs in Education
Found 9 jobs
-
Associate Director, Corporate Relations
Council of Graduate Schools (CGS) Position Description: Associate Director, Corporate Relations Position Summary: The Council of Graduate Schools...
Top job
-
Teaching Assistant - Montessori
Private, Montessori school in Maryland is seeking dedicated, caring individuals to join their staff. Full-time, year-round positions (includes sum...
Top job
-
Middle School Counselor (2 openings)
To help students overcome problems that impede learning and to assist them in making educational, occupational, and life plans appropriate to their a
-
School Counselor, High School
To help students overcome problems that impede learning and to assist them in making educational, occupational, and life plans appropriate to their a
-
Mental Health Professional
Mental Health Professionals are responsible for the provision of mental health counseling services and the development of social skills programming...
-
Speech-Language Pathologist
Provides assessments, develop and implement IEP goals and objectives using an integrated services model. Utilize various forms of data collection, ...
-
Physical Therapist (Itinerant)
See Detailed Description The Physical Therapist will develop and carry out a program for the prevention of disability and the maintenance and rehabil
-
School Counseling (Tenure-Line, Open Rank)
School Counseling (Tenure-Line, Open Rank) The George Mason University, College of Education and Human Development, Counseling and Development Prog...
-
Adjunct Faculty, School Counseling - Graduate School of Education
Adjunct Faculty, School Counseling - Graduate School of Education The George Mason University College of Education and Human Development (CEHD) inv...
-
COUNSELOR/THERAPIST
COUNSELOR/THERAPIST: SPECIAL EDUCATION PHILLIPS Programs, an award winning organization, has an immediate opening for a full time Counselor/Therapi...
-
BCBA
COME JOIN our dynamic team of professionals, innovative and exciting!!!