Counselor and Therapist jobs
Refine your search
Function
-
Counselor and Therapist
Remove selection
- Clinical Therapist 4
- Therapist 4
- Counselor 20
- Social Worker 33
Location
- United States 189
Industry
Career Level
Salary Range
- $41-60K 2
- $61-80K 1
- Negotiable 4
Employer Type
- Direct Employer 138
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 189 jobs
-
Mental Health Therapist
Believe in providing excellent care? Join a Highly Experienced and Accredited team working to change the face of Mental Heath Care.
-
Occupational Therapist - FT - Outpatient - Two Locations - SUFFOLK, VA
Job Description: We are hiring a Full-Time OT who will rotate to two of our outpatient clinics in Suffolk, VA! This position includes GREAT benefits
New
-
Social Worker
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
Licensed Professional Mental Health Counselor
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
Physical Therapist
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
Registered Respiratory Therapist (Bronchoscopy)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help You must be a U.S. Citizen to apply f...
New
-
Registered Respiratory Therapist
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help You must be a U.S. Citizen to apply f...
New
-
Respiratory Therapist
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help This position requires the incumbent ...
New
-
Health Professional Scholarship Program (HPSP) Physical Therapist Scholarship
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help United States Citizenship Applicants ...
New
-
Licensed Family Marriage Therapist
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
Social Worker
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
SOCIAL WORKER
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help National Guard Membership is required...
New
-
Licensed Professional Mental Health Counselor
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
SOCIAL WORKER
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - May be required to travel by military or commercial aircraft or by any other designated means. RELOCATION AUTH...
New
-
Licensed Family Marriage Therapist
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
Assistant Manager & Direct Care
ACCOUNTING- Small nonprofit org in PGC seeking qualified applicant for Certified Public Accountant. F-T, full benefit pkg. Exp a plus. For more in...
New
-
Case Management -Social Worker-MSW-LGSW
To provide psychosocial assessments, supportive intervention and discharge planning to patients and their families. Helps manage length of stay and...
-
Case Management -Social Worker-MSW-LGSW
To provide psychosocial assessments, supportive intervention and discharge planning to patients and their families. Helps manage length of stay and...
-
RESPIRATORY THERAPIST - REGIST
Job Description: Sentara Halifax Hospital (South Boston, VA) has an opening for a Respiratory Therapist. This position is full time (36 hr/week), rot