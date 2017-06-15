Consultant and Strategist jobs in Consulting
Found 37 jobs
-
Healthcare Access and Value Policy Associate
The policy associate will lead tasks related to IMPAQ Health’s work with the CMS, including projects at CCIIO, CCSQ, and/or the Center for Medicaid.
-
Receptionist/Front Desk
Seeking a driven, outgoing, energetic and unique individual to help with daily operational functions! The perfect candidate will answer phones, hel...
-
HUMINT Targeting Officer
Provide direct support to a client driving complex worldwide HUMINT operations to develop actionable intelligence against the highest priority thr...
-
-
-
Cyber Instructor, Senior
Develop and conduct training on computer search and seizure. Develop and conduct training on network intrusions, digital forensics, and basic and ...
-
Cybersecurity Consultants, Senior
Job Number: R0012110 Booz Allen Hamilton has been at the forefront of strategy and technology for more than 100 years Today, the firm provides man...
-
Cybersecurity Consultants
Job Number: R0011553 Booz Allen Hamilton has been at the forefront of strategy and technology for more than 100 years Today, the firm provides man...
-
Corporate Development Execution Team Specialist
Serve the Corporate Development team with valuation and deal modeling for mergers, acquisitions, and other investments. Assist with evaluating the...
-
Cybersecurity Validator, Senior
Provide Cybersecurity support, analysis, documentation, and validation services of Navy (DON) systems in accordance with DOD and DON policy to Nav...
-
Strategic Communications and Digital Strategist, Senior
Support the client and project team in the development and implementation of innovative strategic communications and outreach programs and initiat...
-
Technical Capability Lead
Lead a team of social media and Web 2.0 developers and knowledge management experts for large-scale implementation across DoD. Gather user require...
-
Learning and Development Strategist
Provide support for implementing and executing processes for receiving, defining, evaluating, and referring learning requirements and managing the...
-
Cloud Developer
Leverage experience with Cloud technologies. Play a key role as part of an internal team while serving as the primary client interface. Champion ...
-
-
-
-
-
Project Scheduler
Maintain responsibility for developing and maintaining detailed project schedules, Work-Breakdown Structures (WBS), and integrated master schedule...
-
Management Analyst
Seeking a Management Analyst to support a high profile and dynamic VA Integration project.
-
Consultant- Entry Level
Centre Law & Consulting seeks an entry-level consultant in Tysons, VA.
-
Healthcare Access and Value Policy Associate
The policy associate will lead tasks related to IMPAQ Health’s work with the CMS, including projects at CCIIO, CCSQ, and/or the Center for Medicaid.