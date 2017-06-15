Consultant and Strategist jobs in Automotive

Found 4 jobs

  • Automotive Technician/Mechanic

    • 12080 Glade Drive, Reston Va. 20191-2613
    • $35/hour flat rate commission depending on experience
    • Hunter's Woods Exxon

      Job Purpose: Work as a member of a team to address customer requests for repair on their vehicles in a timely manner while maintaining quality of...

  • Professional Automotive Sales Representative

    • Washington Metro Area
    • Commission with bonus opportunities
    • Capitol Cadillac

    You will be primarily responsible for selling new and used cars, gross and volume standards and meeting CSI goals. 

  • Sales Consultant

    • Waldorf, MD
    • DARCARS Automotive Group

    Position Summary The Sales Consultant is directly responsible for selling new and used cars, providing our customers with the highest level of custom

  • Sales Consultant

    • Marlow Heights, MD
    • DARCARS Automotive Group

    Position Summary The Sales Consultant is directly responsible for selling new and used cars, providing our customers with the highest level of custom

  • Used Car Sales Consultant

    • Temple Hills, MD
    • DARCARS Automotive Group

    Position Summary The Sales Consultant is directly responsible for selling new and used cars, providing our customers with the highest level of custom

  • Sales Consultant

    • Silver Spring, MD
    • DARCARS Automotive Group

    Position Summary The Sales Consultant is directly responsible for selling new and used cars, providing our customers with the highest level of custom

