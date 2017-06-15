Construction and Skilled Trades jobs in Real Estate / Property Management
Found 9 jobs
Superintendents
Large residential HVAC Company is seeking Superintendents to manage new construction and custom home projects in the MD, VA & WV areas.
Apartment Maintenance Tech - Silver Spring, MD
A full-time Maintenance Tech is needed for a 590+ unit apartment community located in White Oak area of Silver Spring, MD. Previous experience nee...
Apartment Maintenance Tech
Maintenance Tech Hyattsville, MD We are seeking a Maintenance / Service Tech for a new 280+ unit luxury apartment community located in Hyattsville,...
Apartment Maintenance Tech
Maintenance Tech Waldorf, MD We are seeking a Maintenance / Service Tech for a new 190+ unit luxury apartment community located in Waldorf, MD. Pre...
Heat Pump - Apartment Maintenance Tech
Grady Management Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms is seeking a Live-on Heat Pump Tech for a 116 unit apartment community l...
Maintenance Technician
We are seeking a Maintenance Technician to assist us all aspects of facility maintenance.
Trades Maintenance Worker III
This position is responsible for the installation, operation, modification, repair, troubleshooting and testing of new and existing heating, ventil...
Trades Maintenance Worker II
This position is responsible for preventive maintenance to heating and air conditioning and repairs in electric, plumbing, carpentry, appliances, a...