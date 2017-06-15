Construction and Skilled Trades jobs in Real Estate / Property Management

Broaden your search

Refine your search

Function

Location

Industry

Career Level

Salary Range

Hours

Employer Type

Are You A Jobseeker?

Register/login today to:

  • View saved jobs
  • View applications
  • Upload your resume
Login or Register today
Sign up for job alerts

Found 9 jobs

  • Superintendents

    • Clinton, Maryland
    • William H. Metcalfe & Sons, Inc.

    Large residential HVAC Company is seeking Superintendents to manage new construction and custom home projects in the MD, VA & WV areas.

    View details

    Top job

  • Superintendents

    • Clinton, Maryland
    • William H. Metcalfe & Sons, Inc.

    Large residential HVAC Company is seeking Superintendents to manage new construction and custom home projects in the MD, VA & WV areas.

    View details

  • Apartment Maintenance Tech - Silver Spring, MD

    • Silver Spring, Maryland
    • Excellent benefits package
    • Grady Management Inc.

    A full-time Maintenance Tech is needed for a 590+ unit apartment community located in White Oak area of Silver Spring, MD.  Previous experience nee...

    View details

  • Apartment Maintenance Tech

    • Hyattsville, MD
    • Excellent benefits package
    • Grady Management Inc.

    Maintenance Tech Hyattsville, MD We are seeking a Maintenance / Service Tech for a new 280+ unit luxury apartment community located in Hyattsville,...

    View details

  • Apartment Maintenance Tech

    • Waldorf, Charles County, Maryland
    • Excellent benefits package
    • Grady Management Inc.

    Maintenance Tech Waldorf, MD We are seeking a Maintenance / Service Tech for a new 190+ unit luxury apartment community located in Waldorf, MD. Pre...

    View details

  • Heat Pump - Apartment Maintenance Tech

    • Forestville, Maryland
    • Excellent benefits
    • Grady Management Inc.

    Grady Management Inc., one of the area's leading property management firms is seeking a Live-on Heat Pump Tech for a 116 unit apartment community l...

    View details

  • Maintenance Technician

    • College Park, Prince Georges, Maryland
    • Starting pay $20.00 per hour
    • Capstone On-Campus Management

    We are seeking a Maintenance Technician to assist us all aspects of facility maintenance.

    View details

  • Trades Maintenance Worker III

    • Holly Hall 10110 New Hampshire Ave Silver Spring MD
    • Housing Opportunities Commission

    This position is responsible for the installation, operation, modification, repair, troubleshooting and testing of new and existing heating, ventil...

    View details

  • Trades Maintenance Worker II

    • Senca Ridge 19568 Scenery Drive
    • Housing Opportunities Commission

    This position is responsible for preventive maintenance to heating and air conditioning and repairs in electric, plumbing, carpentry, appliances, a...

    View details

  • Trades Maintenance Worker II

    • Emory Grove 8107 Morning View Drive
    • Housing Opportunities Commission

    This position is responsible for preventive maintenance to heating and air conditioning and repairs in electric, plumbing, carpentry, appliances, a...

    View details

Sign up for job alerts

Subscribe