Construction and Skilled Trades jobs in Maintenance and Repair

Found 6 jobs
-
Sheet Metal Helper
HVAC Sheet Metal Mech. and Helper. Exp req light commercial. 301-251-0470
New
-
Apartment Maintenance Tech
Maintenance Tech Hyattsville, MD We are seeking a Maintenance / Service Tech for a new 280+ unit luxury apartment community located in Hyattsville,...
-
Apartment Maintenance Tech
Maintenance Tech Waldorf, MD We are seeking a Maintenance / Service Tech for a new 190+ unit luxury apartment community located in Waldorf, MD. Pre...
-
CONSTRUCTION ESTIMATOR
We are looking for a thorough Construction estimator to calculate possible costs and gains of construction projects.
-
Maintenance Technician
We are seeking a Maintenance Technician to assist us all aspects of facility maintenance.
-
Facilities Specialist
Coordinates the technical maintenance work and installation services rendered by skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled workers in the residence ha..