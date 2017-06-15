Construction and Skilled Trades jobs in Engineering
Client Manager - Expert Witness
This position involves building relationships with attorneys at top law firms and with technology experts and placing experts on litigation projects.
Instrumentation Engineering Technician
Instrumentation Engineering Technician (Mechanical/CAD) Essential Job Functions: Generate mechanical drawings, using Creo Paremetric 4.0, in accordan
CONSTRUCTION ESTIMATOR
We are looking for a thorough Construction estimator to calculate possible costs and gains of construction projects.
Owner’s - Rep Construction Manager
Owner’s - Rep Construction Manager AHC Inc. Arlington, VA
Project Manager – Roadway/Bridge/Utility Construction
Project Mgr./Engr. for roadway, bridge & utility construction. Must be familiar with State & local jurisdictions.
Global Quality Assurance Engineer for Inside Plant Cabling
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a highly innovative company that collaborates across disciplines to produce cutting edge technology that changes our wor
HVAC Building Engineer
JOB SUMMARY Utilizes advanced skills to perform complex preventive maintenance and corrective repair of buildings, industrial systems, vehicles, equi