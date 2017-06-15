Construction and Skilled Trades jobs in Automotive
Found 15 jobs
-
Professional Automotive Sales Representative
You will be primarily responsible for selling new and used cars, gross and volume standards and meeting CSI goals.
Top job
-
Automotive Technician/Mechanic
Job Purpose: Work as a member of a team to address customer requests for repair on their vehicles in a timely manner while maintaining quality of...
Top job
-
GENL MAINTENANCE MECHANIC
Job Description: Performs general maintenance as directed and as necessary on all aspects of building structure and systems to include floors, walls,
-
Maintenance Mechanic
Responsibilities The Physical plant department of Marymount University seeks THREE (3) full time dedicated, self motivated individuals to join our ...
-
-
PLUMBER/STEAMPIPE FITTER
Job Description: Up to $3,000 sign on bonus for qualified applicants.The Plumber / Steampipe Fitter is responsible for inspecting and repairing pipes
-
-
Journeyman Electrician ( Mechanic )
Journeyman electrician (mechanic) with experience on commercial projects: - Need is for 3 positions Good communication skills Capable to read and und
-
Forklift Driver/Operator
Job Description Position Purpose: Warehouse associates are an essential part of The Home Depot s distribution network. They load and unload trucks, m
-
Power Plant Maintenance Mechanic
The Power Plant Maintenance Mechanic performs scheduled maintenance, inspections, and adjustments for a variety of major pieces of equipment. Reporti
-
-
Maintenance Mechanic II, Second Shift Maintenance Operations - Facilities Management
Tour of Duty: Tuesday through Saturday, 2:30 pm - 11:00 pm The Maintenance Mechanic II assures that maintenance work in assigned areas is performed,
-
Maintenance Mechanic III, Low Voltage Electric - Facilities Management
Tour of Duty: Sunday through Thursday 8:00 am - 4:30 pm The Maintenance Mechanic III affects building occupants and visitors of campus facilities by
-
Maintenance Mechanic III, Second Shift Maintenance Operations - Facilities Management
Shift: Tuesday through Saturday, 2:30 pm - 11:00 pm The Maintenance Mechanic III affects building occupants and visitors of campus facilities by supp
-
Maintenance Mechanic III, Preventive Maintenance - Facilities Management
Shift: Tuesday through Saturday, 10:30 pm - 7:00 am The Maintenance Mechanic III affects building occupants and visitors of campus facilities by supp
-
-
