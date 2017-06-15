Construction and Skilled Trades jobs
Found 186 jobs
-
Elevator/Escalator Mechanic Apprentice
The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is looking for the most driven, ambitious professionals
-
Superintendents
Large residential HVAC Company is seeking Superintendents to manage new construction and custom home projects in the MD, VA & WV areas.
-
Construction Assistant Project Manager/Estimator
Commercial Construction firm hiring an Assistant Project Manager/Estimator.
-
Maintenance Worker
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No Relocation Expenses will NOT be paid. KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help...
New
-
Broadcast Maintenance Technician (Multimedia)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - Occasional travel is expected of this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY R...
New
-
SHEET METAL MECHANIC (ACFT)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help NATIONAL GUARD MEMBERSHIP IS REQUIRED...
New
-
General Building Maintenance Worker I
Performs general repairs, preventive and corrective maintenance of plumbing components such as faucets, drains, hot water heaters and backflow prev...
New
-
Electrician I
Performs general repair and maintenance of the electrical systems in county buildings, including: troubleshooting and repairing live electrical cir...
New
-
MAINTENANCE MECHANIC
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Must be a US Citizen. Must be determi...
New
-
Sheet Metal Worker (Aircraft/Painter)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
Sheet Metal Mechanic
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
Maintenance Mechanic
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Conditions of Employment: In accordan...
New
-
Construction Project Manager
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help You must be a U.S. Citizen. Your resu...
New
-
Electronics Engineer, AST, Electronic Instrumentation Systems
KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Occasional travel may be required Applicants must possess at least a Bachelor's Degree or equivalent Selectee must complete ...
New
-
Aircraft Electrician (Aircraft Pneudraulic Systems Mechanic)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
Aviation Safety Inspector - Air Carrier Maintenance
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help US Citizenship is required. Selective...
New
-
Aviation Safety Inspector - General Aviation Maintenance
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help US Citizenship is required. Selective...
New
-
Sheet Metal Mechanic Helper
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY ...
New
-
Maintenance Mechanic
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Not required RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed No KEY REQUIREMENTS: Help Appointment may require a suitability...
New
-
DEPUTY DIRECTOR FOR INSTALLATION SUPPORT
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You...
New