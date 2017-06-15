Communications jobs in Nonprofit
Found 7 jobs
Director of Office Systems/Facilities Manager
The incumbent identifies requirements, designs and implements policies and procedures, and oversees the maintenance of all systems.
Associate Director, Corporate Relations
Council of Graduate Schools (CGS) Position Description: Associate Director, Corporate Relations Position Summary: The Council of Graduate Schools...
Senior Database and Web Coordinator
The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace is seeking a detail-oriented Senior Database and Web Coordinator to join its communications team.
Manager, Social Media
Responsible United Way Worldwide’s overall Social Media strategy as well as day to day planning and execution of all social media programs.
Director of Communications
AAI, a non-profit society. Seeking individual with strong writing, editorial, management and organization skills to lead Communications Department
State Liaison
COORDINATES WITH INTERNAL RESOURCES INCLUDING: Director, Deputy Director, Manager, Legislative Assistant and respective Legislative Aide on a dail...
Marketing and Communications Assistant
Job Summary/Company: Sparks Group has partnered with a national professional surgery certification organization to find a Marketing and Communicati...
Global Content Producer - Temporary
An international non-profit seeks a talented storyteller to join their communications team as a Global Content Producer.
Digital Media Manager
The Digital Media Manager will manage and implement the digital media strategy for NRA-ILA. Support for the mission and positions of the NRA and NR...