Communications jobs
Refine your search
Function
-
Communications
Remove selection
Location
Industry
- Associations 1
- Automotive 1
- Consulting 7
- Delivery and Transportation 6
- Education 9
- Engineering 4
- Entertainment 1
- Government and Public Services 5
- Healthcare 1
- Law 2
- Media / Journalism / Advertising 7
- Nonprofit 7
- Other 4
- Pharmaceutical and Biotech 1
- Public Policy / Public Affairs 1
- Real Estate / Property Management 1
- Security 1
- Technology and Software 6
Career Level
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 46 jobs
-
Communications Specialist, ZA-1001-2/3 (DE/CR)
TRAVEL REQUIRED: Occasional travel - Occasional travel may be required for conferences, meetings and events. RELOCATION AUTHORIZED: Relocation expe...
New
-
Communications Specialist
Communications Specialist in Washington, DC. Establish & maintain cooperative relationships with community reps & public interest groups; plan & d...
New
-
Emergency Communications Systems Analyst
Work as part of Booz Allen's Justice, Homeland Security, and Transportation (JHT) team, providing public safety and emergency communications techn...
New
-
Strategic Communications and Digital Strategist, Senior
Support the client and project team in the development and implementation of innovative strategic communications and outreach programs and initiat...
-
Engineer II - Communications
Coordinates and reviews contractor submitted shop drawings, catalog cuts, samples, and specifications of facilities and systems. Reviews final design
-
Bus Communications Specialist
Maintain two-way radio communications with Metro Bus Service Operations personnel, revenue/non-revenue operation and other radio equipped vehicles. D
-
Senior Staff Writer
River Horse Communications, a communications firm specializing in writing and editorial services, is seeking a full-time Senior Staff Writer.
-
Senior Database and Web Coordinator
The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace is seeking a detail-oriented Senior Database and Web Coordinator to join its communications team.
-
Manager, Social Media
Responsible United Way Worldwide’s overall Social Media strategy as well as day to day planning and execution of all social media programs.
-
Director of Communications
AAI, a non-profit society. Seeking individual with strong writing, editorial, management and organization skills to lead Communications Department
-
Program Chair, Communications
.Program Chair, Communication StudiesThe Undergraduate School (TUS)12-Month Collegiate Faculty, Full-TimeLocation: Largo, MDThe Undergraduate Schoo...
-
Communications Coordinator
The Washington Post seeks an organized, energetic and detail-oriented Communications Coordinator to provide support to the Public Relations team.Resp
-
INVESTIGATIVE MEDICAL REPORTER
Investigative Medical Reporter: Investigate, gather information, arrange interview, report and write stories about breaking news development in th...
-
Multimedia Production Coordinator
The Multimedia Coordinator assists the Director of Marketing and Communications working both collaboratively and independently to problem-solve and...
-
State Liaison
COORDINATES WITH INTERNAL RESOURCES INCLUDING: Director, Deputy Director, Manager, Legislative Assistant and respective Legislative Aide on a dail...
-
Communications Specialist II
Interested in a communications position where you're making a real difference in your community? Consider a career with the agency that links local...
-
Communications Specialist I
Work as a key member of the Park Authority's promotional services team, the CSI designs short- and long-form marketing publications including Parkt...
-
Executive Director of University Communications
Executive Director of University Communications
-
Digital Marketing Manager
Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service (LIRS), is seeking a Digital Marketing Manager who will be...
-
Mechanic-Communications
Uses precision measuring equipment such as meggers and ohmmeters to test for defective wiring and connections; micrometers to check for excessive wea