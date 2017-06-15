Customer Service jobs in Columbia
Broaden your search
Refine your search
Function
-
Customer Service
Remove selection
Location
-
Columbia
Remove selection
Industry
- Associations 1
- Other 3
Career Level
Job Title
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 3 jobs
-
Association Administrative Assistant
Job Summary/Company: Are you an outgoing and self-motivated individual who thrives in a fast-paced environment? Do you find yourself motivated to m...
-
Customer Service Reps - Drive for Lyft During Off Hours, Make up to $28/Hr
Customer Service Reps - Drive for Lyft During Off Hours, Make up to $28/Hr - Columbia
-
Customer Service Associate
**Job Description:** + Models and delivers a distinctive and delightful customer experience. + Registers sales on assigned cash register, provides cu