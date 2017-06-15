Maintenance and Repair Maintenance and Repair jobs in College Park

Found 1 job

  • Maintenance Technician

    • College Park, Prince Georges, Maryland
    • Starting pay $20.00 per hour
    • Capstone On-Campus Management

    We are seeking a Maintenance Technician to assist us all aspects of facility maintenance.

