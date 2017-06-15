Paralegal and Legal Secretary jobs in Chevy Chase
Broaden your search
Refine your search
Function
-
Paralegal and Legal Secretary
Remove selection
Location
-
Chevy Chase
Remove selection
Industry
- Law 1
Career Level
Salary Range
- $61-80K 1
Hours
Employer Type
Are You A Jobseeker?
Register/login today to:
- View saved jobs
- View applications
- Upload your resume
Found 1 job
-
Legal Assistant
LEGAL ASSISTANT Busy Maryland family law practice has an immediate need for a highly qualified Legal Assistant to support 3-4 legal professionals w...